Wigmen win by one point

Allan Simbiri, who has been awarded Man of the Match, kicked off at the Oil Search National Football Stadium (OSNFS) at 1pm today.

Despite the strong defense from Eagles, Wigmen managed to cut through their defense with great ball handling skills, and scored their first try.

Eagles on the other hand quickly countered, and raced through to the tryline to score their first try with a successful conversation.

With enough energy in their pocket, Eagles forced their way through the Wigmen defense again, for their second.

At halftime it was Eagles 10 and Wigmen 4.

In the second half, both teams strengthened their defense, making it impossible for either one to score. But in the 76th minute, Wigmen gripped the ball tighter and with great back up at hand, pulled through with their second try.

With a few minutes left before full time, Simbiri sealed the deal with a field goal to lock in one more point, bringing the score to 11 for the Wigmen, with Eagles trailing at 10 points at the fulltime whistle.

Simbiri, who was crowned Man of the Match, said: “I’d like to thank my team and coach for a team effort and the hard work we all put in week in week out. I want to thank Digicel and sponsors for your support.”

The second match between the Goroka Lahanis and Central Dabaris was equally challenging, however the Dabaris proved the better team today.

They snatched the win to end Round 2 with 34 points to Lahanis’ 20.