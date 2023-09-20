Whirlwind season for Morea

Only days after his selection to the national team, Morea could not believe he’s been named Hostplus Cup Rookie of the Year, capping off what’s been a whirlwind season for the young Papa Village sensation. Morea commented spending the preseason with NRL Dolphins was a highlight in itself that has added value to his development.

Getting such multiple awards on your debut season at the QRL level speaks volumes about the incredible gift of rugby talent young Morea possesses and has in his game. His natural athletic, skillful and quick off the mark cannot be coached. Morea acknowledges God for the talent and his guidance through his journey so far.

At the recent PNG Hunters Awards Night at the Stanley Hotel Port Moresby, Morea scooped double awards - PNG Hunter Player of the Year and Players Player of the Year.

Reflecting on his short journey, Morea added there’s a lot of people who helped him along the way and they include family, Hunters Coaching staff and management, team mates, sponsors and even the fans.

Morea made special mention of the undivided support and camaraderie with the playing group especially senior players.

Morea is now relishing this moment after the 18 man PM’s13 squad was announced to meet the Australia PM’s13 side. He is ready to embrace the opportunity and make his family and country proud when he runs out on Saturday.