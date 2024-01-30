Voku Embraces HSBC 7s Experience

Managing only one win in the series to finish second last at the event, Voku sees some positive signs for the Pukpuks in terms of competing at the pinnacle of the rugby sevens.

Reflecting on the games, Voku said, “The team (actually) did well by leading their opponents in most of the matches at the event but; failed to maintain the lead, which allowed the opponents to come back and defeat them in the second half.”

Voku pointed out on their matches against Uruguay and Hong Kong as an example.

He said the PNG side had a good lead in the first half but couldn’t hold on to their lead, thus, the opponents regrouped and came defeating them in the second half.

He said the teams likes Uruguay and Hong Kong are the best sevens sides in the world and for PNG to put up a strong competition against them, it’s a positive sign. The Pukpuks did well and can do better in future events.

“We boys have strength and speed but we are lacking the game techniques, and that is the problem with us,” said Voku.

He said PNG can compete well against the best teams in the world when little things like this are corrected.