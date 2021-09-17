Turbo back in gear

All the talk in the lead-up to this semi-final meeting was around whether the Roosters could replicate Melbourne's template to silence the Manly superstar, but Trbojevic was irrepressible in a two-try, one try-assist performance in the huge 42-6 win.

Manly exploded out of the blocks with Trbojevic crossing in the right corner in the sixth minute on the back of a glut of possession.

A Roosters error coming out of yardage handed the Sea Eagles another chance with Kieran Foran backing up a Trbojevic line break from a nice pass delivered by his brother in the 13th minute.

It became 18-0 in barely 18 minutes when Daly Cherry-Evans pulled off a big show-and-go from a scrum play at the Roosters' line.

The Roosters finally opened their account in the 25th minute from their first real attacking foray, with Tedesco delivering a beautiful cut-out ball for Matt Ikuvalu to score to make it 18-4.

A poor Roosters kick – one of many for the night – was marked in-goal by Manly with Morgan Harper crossing at the end of the front-foot set in the 32nd minute.

The Roosters clawed back two points after the half-time siren with a successful challenge for illegal contact from Martin Taupau making it an 18-point ball-game at half-time.

It mattered little as Turbo nabbed his second five minutes after half time and Dylan Walker made a 50-metre run to the line after making a clean break in the subsequent set.

The 36-6 scoreline held for 20 minutes until Jason Saab's 90-metre run in the final quarter to ice the win.