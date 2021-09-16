Tumbes Proud Playing Grand Final

It was a remarkable moment for the Tumbes making their first grand final appearance, but were outplayed by the more finals experienced side Tigers going down 16-10.

JPG Waghi Tumbe who consecutively won their remaining matches to make it to the elimination round then to the Preliminary finals against the Muruks to winning the match and secured their first grand final.

Waghi Tumbe after playing their best game against the Tigers outfit fell short on points despite their tough performance against the tigers.

According to Coach Baundo Aba, the Tumbes played their best game against the most experienced side that proved their dominance.

He congratulated the Tumbes for making it this far in the season.

“The boys have played very well towards the end of the season, and to see them grow professionally in their game I am so proud of them. There is always next year but to come this far was a well-received victory for the boys,” said Aba.

Captain Joe Frank thanked all those who supported the team and the hard work they put into making it this far in the competition.

“I want to thank our Coach Aba for his support throughout the year and for bringing us this far. As a young man just like the players we have always looked up to him for advice and guidance,” said Frank.