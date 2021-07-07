Tigers, Wigmen Undefeated

Both teams recorded big wins last weekend, the Tigers thrashed PRK Gulf Isou 38-10 in Lae and Wigmen walked over the Agmark Gurias 22-6 at the NFS in Port Moresby.

While early competition favorites Lae Snax Tigers and Kroton Hela Wigmen are steadfast in continuing their winning form. PRK Mendi Muruks four-game winning streak came to a halt on Sunday when the Bintangor Goroka Lahanis overwhelmed them.

Thanks to a successful field goal from the boot of halfback Robin Soga, within minutes of regular time to snap a thrilling one-point victory 21-20 at NFS.

Saturday’s main drawcard saw reigning premiers, Wigmen proving a handful for the struggling Gurias scoring 22 points to beat Gurias 6.

The match also had its share of drama when Gurias winger Liam Joseph scored on the right hand corner. After video referee’s review it was eventually confirmed try, however, the onfield referee Paul Wani ruled otherwise when the big screen returned a ‘No Try’, which got everybody confused leaving the Gurias officials furious and was later verified by officials as human error.

In the other Saturday clash, Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers had another disappointing day when Central Dabaris held them to a 16 all draw at full time.

With 10 minutes before time Vipers were leading 16-4, however the Central men with their typical attacking flare and never say die attitude were able to rally their way back into the contest scoring back to back tries.

Dabaris man of the match, Tau Loi was the match winner as he forced his way in for a try right on the bell to force a draw.

On Sunday, in the second game, Wamp Nga Mt. Hagen Eagles led by captain and former Hunter Henry Noki Wan, kept EPG Mioks chasing them all day using smart kicking game, their slick ball skill, speed and aggression through the middle to record their third win of the season 21-16.

Lae matches went accordingly with no drama. In the first fixture of the day homeboys Lae Snax Tigers continued their dominance sending PRK Gulf Isou back to the drawing board with a 38-10 thumping.

The second game was an arm wrestle between Kimbe Cutters and JPG Waghi Tumbe, which saw the Jiwaka men coming out victors 24-10.

At the end of Round-5 Tigers and Wigmen remained undefeated on 10pts with Tigers lead on for against followed by Wigmen in second place.

Muruks in third place on 8pts, Tumbe and Eagles share 4th and 5th on 6pts apiece, Vipers on 5pts, Dabaris on 4, Gurias and Isou on 3pts apiece, Cutters and Lahanis on 2pts and Mioks on 1pt.