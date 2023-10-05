 

Tepend steps down as Hunters coach

BY: Loop Sports
17:12, October 5, 2023
The SP PNG Hunters head coach, Stanley Tepend has stepped down as head coach, due to personal reasons and no longer feels that he can give the role the attention it deserves.

SP PNG Hunters Board and Management have reluctantly accepted the resignation.

They expressed disappointment to see Tepend go but would like to thank him for his services over the past few years with the Hunters, and for his long-term involvement in developing rugby league in the country.

Tepend served as an Assistant Coach of the SP PNG Hunters during the 2022 QRL Hostplus Cup season before taking over as Head Coach for the 2023 competition.

The SP PNG Hunters CEO and Football Committee have already begun the process of securing a new head coach for the upcoming season. They are confident all processes will be in place before preparations begin for their 2024 QRL Hostplus Cup campaign. 

