Teen Tennis Star Secures Scholarship

She has clinched a coveted year-long scholarship at the esteemed Lavie Academy in Auckland, New Zealand, through the Oceania Tennis Federation (OTF)/International Tennis Federation (ITF) programme.

Colita, of mixed Morobe and Bougainvillean parentage, will bid farewell to Port Moresby on January 3, 2024, as she joins the OTF/ITF Touring Team Programme 2024.

This intensive training initiative aims to provide crucial financial, competitive, and educational support, propelling players toward success at the Junior Grand Slam Championship, securing a US National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) scholarship, and representing their country/region in prestigious events like the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.

Dianne Hasavi, Colita's mother, highlighted the sacrifices made over the past five years by herself and her husband, Raymond Hakena, to witness Colita rise to the top junior player in PNG and Oceania.

Colita's brother, Sugar Ray, is also a top-ranked junior men's player in the region, both products of the late legendary PNG tennis coach, Kwalam Apisah, at the Port Moresby Tennis Club.

Hasavi is now appealing for support to meet the parental contribution of US$5,000 (K17,000) by January 15, 2024.

This contribution is crucial for Colita's successful completion of the programme, valued at over US$50,000 (K170,000). She welcomes support from the private sector, government, or any generous individuals willing to contribute.

“The ITF scholarship is an incredible opportunity for Colita,” Ms. Hasavi affirmed. "We appeal to the private sector, government, or any generous individuals willing to contribute, to help us reach the targeted amount by January 15 for Colita.”

For those interested in contributing or seeking more information, Ms. Hasavi can be reached at mobile number 72761446. Colita's journey promises to be a remarkable chapter in PNG's tennis legacy.