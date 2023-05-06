Storm v Rabbitohs: Katoa set to return; Knight back in NRL

Melbourne were the last team to beat South Sydney back in Round 5, and since then Jason Demetriou's side have shown themselves to be arguably the competition's form team with consecutive wins over the Bulldogs, Dolphins, Panthers and Broncos.

With Campbell Graham scoring tries for fun and Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell firing, the Rabbitohs are a scary prospect with ball in hand, while in defence they have given up more than 18 points to an opponent just once all year.

The Storm will be well rested after a bye in Round 9, which came after they toughed out a victory over the Warriors on Anzac Day.

Melbourne have a brilliant record against South Sydney, winning 84 per cent of their meetings to date, while the Rabbitohs have enjoyed playing at Suncorp Stadium in recent times, with three victories in a row at the venue heading into Magic Round.

Team News

Storm: Eliesa Katoa has been named after suffering a head knock on Anzac Day and is good to go. Craig Bellamy's side is otherwise relatively settled and coming off a bye with Tom Eisenhuth (hip) listed on the interchange to make a return.

Rabbitohs: Unchanged in the 24-hour update and expected to feature as per program. Davvy Moale is out of the squad and Liam Knight, who returned from a knee injury via NSW Cup last week, is included on the interchange for his first NRL game of the season. Tevita Tatola and Hame Sele go back to their original roles after swapping places last week before kick-off with a possible repeat from Jason Demetriou on the cards again in Magic Round.

Click here to read original article

Stroy first published by: NRL.com