Stadium handed over to LCA

Handover takeover documents were signed on Friday, April 12, between LCA CEO, Robin Calistus, and the PNG Sports Foundation CEO, Albert Veratau. This follows the signing of a five-year lease agreement on October 3, 2023.

“It has taken a couple of months to get the details in the lease agreement done and I want to assure you that we will work closely with the PNGSF to improve and maintain the stadium,” said Lae MP and Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso.

Rosso said LCA has taken over parks and recreational areas in the city and the stadium will be no exception as funding will be put into running the facility.

LCA CEO, Robin Calistus, outlined that an operational budget has been approved by the LCA board to look at upgrading the facility and to get a new management in place as well.

The indoor and outdoor complex are now under the care of LCA, including the netball and volleyball courts next to the Lae Rugby League Oval.

Rosso has always stressed on restoring Lae to its glory days; the days when families can enjoy the city and its benefits without fearing for their safety.

Aside from the infrastructural development that is changing the face of the city, under his leadership, the Lae City Authority is fighting to bring public areas and recreational facilities under its management; with the most recent one being the Raun Wara.