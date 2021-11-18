Sporting Icon Forgotten: Micah

In a tribute to the national boxing hero, late Martin Beni’s funeral service recently said: “Martin’s story is quite sad that he did not get the national recognition he deserved for what he did for the country in 1974, when he knocked out Australian’s best and champion boxer, Collin Cassidy in the 9th round sending shockwaves right across the nation.

Micah said successive governments since independence have failed to recognize late Beni’s role as a boxing icon and sports hero on international acclaim and significance during PNG’s struggle for recognition, respect and eventual independence.

“Beni continued to mentor and inspire the next generation of boxers to emulate what he did and realize their dreams until his untimely passing on 27th of October 2021.

“Our boxing legend did not live to see the day he predicted PNG will have a world professional fighter, nevertheless left behind a challenge for the next generation to aspire for.”