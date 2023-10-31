Seagulls claim hockey 5s B title

It was the discipline and courage to stay in the contest that brought the Seagulls home a one-sided affair that saw the Wanderers finish scoreless.

With only three experienced players on the paddock, brothers Radley and Benard Lavako and Denis Watawan leading the side in the Seagulls outfit, the young inexperienced side troubled their opponents with or without the ball all afternoon. They did well in all departments to keep their opponents out of the contest as their ball handling and passing skills stood out.

Captain Radley said Seagulls came into the match prepared and were never worried about the opponents, Wanderers. They reminded themselves to focus on their game plan which to pass the ball around and get the job done.

Lavako said, “We remind ourselves to pass the ball when we are in the field. They practice passing the ball freely in the training and when they were out on the pitch, they knew what to do and they executed it, and I am proud of the boys.”

Eva Ilumpui, the mother of young Seagulls and team coach was super proud of the team. She said the team was formed from the street of Erima, and to see the boys winning the B grade title is a big achievement for the boys.

She added: “How the young boys performed in the field, I am so impressed and this is talking about street hockey.”

With the Hockey 5s competition completed, Ilumpui is anticipating Seagulls to be participating in the Hockey 11s competition next year when the competition resumes.

Ilumpui thanked fans and sponsors for supporting the team.