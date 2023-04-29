Sea Eagles v Titans: Turbo ruled out; New faces on bench

Manly had to work for it but got the job done eventually against the bottom-placed Wests Tigers last Sunday, with the 22-16 win solidifying their place in the top four.

The Titans will be keen to make amends for their horror second half against the Dolphins last week, with Justin Holbrook's side hardly firing a shot to record what was the equal worst collapse for a loss in Premiership history – coughing up an initial 26-0 lead to lose 28-26 to Wayne Bennett's side.

Statistically both sides have produced high-scoring matches when taking on each other, with an average of 64 combined points being scored in their last three meetings, and while the Titans recorded a 44-22 win on the Gold Coast in their most recent clash last year, prior to that the Sea Eagles won three on the trot.

The match will mark the first for Kieran Foran taking on his old side as a Titan, albeit nothing new for the veteran after previous stints at the Eels, Bulldogs and Warriors.

Team News

Sea Eagles: Tom Trbojevic (groin) has been ruled out after failing to get through training on Friday with Kaeo Weekes to take his place at fullback. There were no other late changes when the team was finalised 60 minutes before kick-off. Christian Tuipulotu returns from a knee injury on the wing and Reuben Garrick moves into the centres to replace Brad Parker (knee). Cooper Johns takes over from Josh Schuster at five-eighth. Kelma Tuilagi (concussion) and Karl Lawton (shoulder) are on track to return with veteran prop Aaron Woods listed as 18th man.

Titans: There were no late changes for the visitors when the team was finalised 60 minutes before kick-off. Jojo Fifita is set to return to the side at centre and Phil Sami on the wing in a positional switch from the Round 8 loss to the Dolphins. Klese Haas and Joe Vuna have been added to the bench at the expense of Kruise Leeming and Thomas Mikaele.

Click here to read original article

Story first published by: NRL.com