Sea Eagles dealt another blow as enforcer seeks immediate release to join fierce rivals

According to The Daily Telegraph, the 32-year-old is set to sign with the Parramatta Eels, with the August 1 deadline looming.

Reports suggest the Eels have the salary cap space left to sign the Kiwi International and have until Monday to confirm any deal.

As it stands, Taupau is without a contract for the 2023 season, but a mid-season switch would likely see his 14-season career extended.

Brad Arthur’s Eels will lose a number of big name players for the 2023 season including Marata Niukore, Isaiah Papali’I, Ray Stone, Oregon Kaufusi and Reed Mahoney — who are all forwards.

Taupau’s signature would bolster Parramatta’s pack and add experience to the Eels already impressive front row of Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Junior Paulo.

Click the link to read original article

Source: Foxsports.com.au