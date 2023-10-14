RUSSELL EXCITED TO BE BACK

2023 has been a remarkable season for the 27-year-old veteran when he made his NRL debut for St George Illawarra Dragons in their round 19 clash against Canberra Raiders.

Although he was part of the 2022 rugby league world cup in the UK last year, coming back to Port Moresby for the Pacific Championships this time around is a home coming for the versatile white Kumul veteran.

After the team’s training session yesterday, Russell expressed how excited he is to be back since PNG co- hosted the world cup in 2017 which seems like years ago. Russell said, though time has gone around quickly it’s good to be back together. He is also excited to lead a number of debutants on Sunday.

Russell said the inclusion of his Dragon’s team mate Jack De Belin is huge for the team with his wealth of NRL experience that can rub off on the young players on Sunday.

On the team’s strategy for the Cooks game, Russell eluded to the PM’s 13 game plan and that’s doing all the simple things right, run hard, tackle hard and that’ the same mentality going to Sunday clash.