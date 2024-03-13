Rimbu primed for Season 2024

Rimbu now relishing his 4th season as a Hunter, has greatly improved since he made his debut as a 19-year-old back in 2021 and shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.

Being the 2020 rookie of the year and winning a premiership title with the Hela Wigmen was the perfect launching pad for the young Southern Highlands man who made his debut for the Hunters in 2021 under Matt Church.

Rimbu’s sparkling form driven by his passion and aspiration to become an elite player was realized this year 2024 when he earned a fulltime preseason training with the Dolphins NRL club along with fellow Hunter prop Epel Kapinias.

Against Wynnum Manly Seagulls on Saturday the 23-year-old put on a masterclass act directing traffic from the dummy half to steer the Hunters to their first win of the season.

Back on the training paddock today, Rimbu attributed his early season good form to his preseason stint with the Dolphins under super coach Wayne Bennet, especially his speed around the ruck area and his IQ to set the pace for the game.

On the fight back by Wynnun last week, Rimbu highlighted Hunter's defensive lapses especially towards the back end of the game that allowed Wynnum to score two late tries in quick succession, a legacy issue of recent times where they dropped their guard giving away a big lead and lose games at crucial periods of the game. Rimbu believes it’s an attitude thing that they need to fix moving into the new season.

Rimbu said after a robust preseason with the Dolphins his body is feeling better with a strong mindset to have a good season provided he stays injury-free.

Rimbu’s consistency, speed and creativity around the ruck has earned him the first choice hooker for 2024.