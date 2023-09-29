Reviving softball in ENB

The Gugu Hire Cars Rabaul Softball Tournament kicked off at the Queen Elizabeth Park in Rabaul yesetrday.

The tournament is timely as it supports the Rabaul Softball Association’s efforts to revive the code.

Twenty one teams confirming their participation in both the men’s and women’s division came from Rabaul, Kokopo and Gazelle adorned in colors with their supporters, gathering at the Rabaul Ashes Field to participate in the tournament.

The tournament garnered support from major sponsor Gugu Hire Cars who gained the naming right and other sponsors EQF Band and Coastal Shipping. ENB Governor Michael Marum will also support the tournament.

The first day of the tournament attracted some former and big name Softball stars in East New Britain who came to witness the games.

Rabaul Softball Association President Bernadette Payoe said she was thrilled with the attendance on the first day saying it has been a long struggle trying to get the teams together to get the tournament off the ground.

She acknowledged the kind gesture by the sponsors in supporting the tournament as part of their community obligations.

The Rabaul Softball Association hopes that the conclusion of the tournament will see the start of the season proper at the Queen Elizabeth Park, which is the home of softball in ENB.