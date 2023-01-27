Register for Lae charity golf!

 

13:22, January 27, 2023
The Lae Golf Club announced that the charity golf event for this year is in support of the cancer unit at the Angau Memorial Provincial Hospital.

All proceeds raised from the golf event, which is set for Friday, February 3rd, will go towards the purchase of much-needed patient drugs.

“Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited will once again host its annual charity golf challenge under a new format that will see the Inaugural Charity Golf challenge in Lae, which will coincide with World Cancer Day.”

Lae Golf Club is encouraging companies, groups and individuals to register a team now.

“You can get a flyer and registration form for those companies or individuals who may be interested in putting in a team.”

All registrations should be submitted directly to Malcom Negints, mnegints@kumulpetroleum.com.pg or Elizabeth Sam, esam@kumulpetrolem.com.pg

“Cancer is a killer, and too many of our people are dying young from undiagnosed or untreated cancers – if you can support this worthy cause by playing or other means, it would be very welcomed.”

