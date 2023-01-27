Register for Lae charity golf!

All proceeds raised from the golf event, which is set for Friday, February 3rd, will go towards the purchase of much-needed patient drugs.

“Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited will once again host its annual charity golf challenge under a new format that will see the Inaugural Charity Golf challenge in Lae, which will coincide with World Cancer Day.”

Lae Golf Club is encouraging companies, groups and individuals to register a team now.

“You can get a flyer and registration form for those companies or individuals who may be interested in putting in a team.”

All registrations should be submitted directly to Malcom Negints, mnegints@kumulpetroleum.com.pg or Elizabeth Sam, esam@kumulpetrolem.com.pg

“Cancer is a killer, and too many of our people are dying young from undiagnosed or untreated cancers – if you can support this worthy cause by playing or other means, it would be very welcomed.”