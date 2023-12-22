A promising future for junior squash

The junior players participated in several competitions, including the Australia Junior Open, Queensland Junior Championships, and the KPHL camp in Daisy Hill, Brisbane.

The Year 2023 was filled with excitement and, most notably, the progress in junior development as the focus. The 2023 season was a significant success for the juniors, culminating in a remarkable performance at the Oceania Junior Championship in Tauranga, New Zealand. The juniors' participation in these events showcased their exceptional skills and provided them with invaluable exposure.

POMRC Squash Director Merlyn Alarcos expressed her delight, stating that the juniors' increased participation in these competitions is a testament to their growth during the development sessions.

“It is good to see the participation of our juniors increasing and getting more exposure..something the kids look forward to each year.. putting their development sessions to the test. The result of it is seeing our juniors now representing on an international level,” said Alarcos.

She thanked the sponsors, parents and POMRC community for their support throughout the year.

In addition, POM Racquet Club welcomed back elite athlete Feanor Siaguru, who concluded a five-month break dedicated to intensive training, tournament play, and the commencement of his professional league career.

The club is poised for an exciting and competitive 2024, and the juniors are preparing to showcase their skills and make their mark on the international stage. The juniors' success in 2023 has set the platform for a promising future for the POM Racquet Club and its players.

Alarcos announced that Siaguru would return to Brisbane early in 2024 to continue his PSA career, which is a significant achievement for the club.