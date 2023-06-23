Popondetta school hosts successful carnival

The event commenced in the morning with an opening address by Executive Officer Edward Mimino, who highlighted the school's progress and development, emphasizing the significant role of sports.

Sheldon Deilala MPA, the Sector Chairman for Education, also addressed the students, teachers, and parents, urging the students to prioritize their studies for their future success.

The event was graced by various dignitaries and invited guests, including Robert Tikai, Chairman for Popondetta Secondary; Jessie Jim, Senior School Inspector; Stanford Urisi, Manager of Education in the Sohe District; Samu Sasama, the Sports Excellence NSI Goroka representative; Allan Akia, Sports Development Officer from Sports Formation Lae; Angela Way, Talent Pathway High Performance Unit member; as well as Cpt. Joyce Wibi and Inspector Augustin Talarima from the PNG Correctional Institute in Biru.

The Inter House Carnival featured a range of activities, including debates which had commenced the previous day, field events, and track events taking place on Tuesday. Additionally, a cross-country race was scheduled to take place the following morning.

The Athletics Carnival concluded on Thursday, June 22, 2023, after several days of spirited competition among the students.