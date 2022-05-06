POM AFL Pre-Season Deciding Round

This will be followed by the finals in the afternoon to decide the winners in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

The deciding round begins at 10am with pace setters Bismarck Maritime West Eagles and Cats locking horns to determine the outright leadership in the men’s division.

Both teams went through undefeated in last week’s round-robin matches and are equally on 8 points apiece.

The winner of this match books the first placing for the finals in the afternoon.

Following this match will be another men’s clash between Lamana Dockers and Tigers at 10:30am. The Dockers are heavily tipped to win this match.

The women’s first placing decider begins at 11am between the undefeated Gordon Kokofas and West Eagles after the Dockers-Tigers clash.

That will be followed by another women’s clash between Lamana Dockers and Concept Koboni to decide the minor placing.

Two other minor placing clashes for men resumes at midday with Gereka Bombers taking on Gordon Kokofas, following which will be clash between Concept Koboni and new team Port Power of Port Moresby Technical College.

The finals take place at 1pm with the women’s 1st and 2nd place getters vying for top honours. That will be followed by the men’s 1st and 2nd place getters locking horns at 3pm for the pre-season title.

Pom AFL president Douglas Lai said all finals will be played the full four quarters as a normal match.

A good crowd from the AFL fraternity is expected for Saturday’s pre-season finals.