Police Launch Festive Operation in South Bougainville

Inspector John Popui, Commander of Buin Police Station, stressed the importance of adhering to traffic rules, particularly for vehicle owners and drivers.

Police checks have been implemented as part of the operation, leading to a full Buin police lockup unable to accommodate more lawbreakers.

Inspector Popui urgently called on vehicle owners to verify the registration and roadworthiness of their vehicles before hitting the public roads.

Tragically, the festive season has also witnessed a disturbing incident. Collen Kommoro, a young man from Koguikiru village in the Konnou Constituency, fell victim to an ambush by armed men last Thursday.

After being shot, Kommoro was taken to Buin Hospital and later transferred to Buka Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

In response to this incident, the police issued an appeal, urging individuals to refrain from taking the lives of innocent people in such brutal manners.

As the festive season unfolds, authorities emphasize the need for community cooperation to maintain a safe and secure environment.