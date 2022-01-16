PNGRU Prepares For Major Events

A 28-member men’s squad and a 30-member women’s squad were released by the PNGRU recently for the upcoming qualifiers for the Commonwealth Games and the World Sevens series.

PNGRU said the train-on teams would begin preparations for the Oceania qualifiers for the two major events later this year, in Queensland, Australia.

The men’s team will be coached by Ian Leklek and the women’s team will be coached by John Larry.

According to development manager, Sailosi Druma, only 12 players from each squad will be selected and prepared for the qualifiers.

The squads went into camp today.