PNGOC owed K3.24mil

To date, K4m out of the K8.24m had been received with the remaining portion yet to be released, revealed PNGOC at the 2023 Games Review Workshop held recently.

The support package was paid out to the PNG Sports Foundation on the eve of Team PNG’s departure to the 2023 Pacific Games. In addition to that, the National Gaming Control Board also committed K1 million towards Team PNG, with direct payment to Air Niugini for the team charter flights.

PNGOC president Sir John Dawanincura said: “On 19 February 2024, we submitted to the PNG Sports Foundation a detailed acquittal on the funds received. We acknowledge our responsibility to ensure that these public funds are properly accounted for.”

Following this acquittal, the PNGOC advised National Federations that it is actively pursuing the remaining K3.24 million owed to them.

“Preparing our team Games is crucial; and due to the delays in the release of funding committed by the Government, PNGOC dipped into its reserves to support PNG athletes in their preparations,” said Sir John.

“The fact remains that these funds were committed to Team PNG and should be forwarded to us to replenish our reserves and enable PNGOC and our Member Federations to prepare for the 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Palau.”

He concluded that PNGOC wouldn’t want to be in the same position next year chasing funding right up to the departure of the team and therefore called on the PNG Sports Foundation to immediately forward the balance of K3.24 million.

Meanwhile, the PNGOC acknowledged the PNG Government, PNG Sports Foundation, Kumul Mineral Holdings and National Gaming Control Board for their support towards Team PNG in the 2023 Solomon Islands Pacific Games.