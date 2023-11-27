PNG hopeful for better results

As Team PNG bid farewell to week one athletes, PNG is hopeful for better performances with a fresh contingent set for an action-packed week.

As of Saturday 25th November, PNG has bagged 26 medals (4 Gold, 10 Silver and 12 Bronze) – 13 medals where from weightlifting alone. PNG currently sits in 10th place on the Medal Tally.

Competitions in Boxing, Netball, Va'a, Touch Football, Bodybuilding, Powerlifting, Athletics, Hockey, Basketball 3x3, Beach Volleyball, Taekwondo, and Triathlon. Tennis and Football teams continue their journey.

A huge focus will be on athletics which begins at 1pm at Honiara’s National Stadium and Boxing. Athletics Events on the first day include the women’s heptathlon, men’s decathlon, women’s 100m, and men’s 100m sprint as athletes all set.

Friendship Hall will transform into a netball arena for another spectacular showdown.

Bodybuilding will take place for one day only on Monday at Maranatha Hall. Male and female competitors will contest a range of categories. Events began at 9am.

DC Park will host touch rugby, which runs until Saturday, ranging from women’s, men’s and mixed team competitions. A more fast-flowing action awaits in pursuit of medals.

Also at DC Park, two newly commencing sports take to the water – va’a and kayak. Va’a racing in outrigger canoes has long been a fan favourite at the Pacific Games. Kayak will make its first ever Pacific Games appearance.

The PNG women's football team have beaten Samoa 5-1 in the semifinal. They qualify for the gold medal playoff. In another match, Fiji meets New Caledonia at 3pm.

The men’s competition will see playoffs at SIFF Academy to determine the remaining semi-final teams.