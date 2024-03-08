PMBA Preseason Wraps Up

Every Tuesday and Thursday evening, enthusiasts have flocked to witness thrilling matchups as teams gear up for the main event in both the men's and women's divisions.

Supported by Credit Corporation and Trophy Haus, PMBA has ensured a seamless preseason experience for all participants. Established clubs like Ultimax, Saints, Chariots, and Exodus have returned, igniting familiar excitement to the competition.

Moreover, the inclusion of newcomers such as Lakwahru from Tubusereia and Equalizers promises to infuse fresh talent and vitality into the league.

The preseason games have been electric, with players displaying their skills and teams competing for early dominance. PMBA has embraced innovation by introducing live streaming of games, enabling fans to stay connected with the action remotely.

This initiative has garnered positive feedback and will continue during the main games of the week, enriching the spectator experience.

As the preseason nears its end, PMBA is preparing for a brief recess, allowing clubs to finalize their team compositions and meet administrative requirements such as affiliation fees and player registrations.

This break will be pivotal in ensuring a smooth transition into the upcoming season, which promises excitement, competition, and camaraderie.

PMBA takes pride in its dedication to nurturing basketball in the community. With five years of service, PMBA remains committed to providing opportunities for young athletes to refine their skills and pursue their passion for the game.