Pepes attend Singapore tournament

The team departed yesterday for Singapore to attend the Mirxes Nations Cup. This tournament should help the team get the momentum going before facing their Pacific counterparts in Solomon Islands, what is expected to be a show of class.

Following the event’s successful comeback last year, the stage is set for a fascinating six-day netball showcase at the OCBC Arena. Featuring a round-robin format, 6 teams from around the world will compete for the Mirxes Nations Cup trophy.

Papua New Guinea is among Canada, Cook Islands, Sri Lanka, and Singapore’s very own Opens and A teams. The event runs from October 22-28.

The tournament is continuing the tradition since 2006 of showcasing top international netball action in Singapore.

Before departing Port Moresby, Pepes Jeperth Tulapi said she is honoured to captain the team and looks forward to working with vice-captain Maddison Syver to provide that leadership.

Tulapi thanked the board and management of Netball PNG for ensuring all preparatory arrangements were in order.

Pepes play their first match against host Singapore on Sunday 22ndOctober.