Para Team Departs

Athletes Nelly Ruth Leva and Morea Mararos left Port Moresby in the company of Coach Jacky Travertz and Chef De Mission Suanne Sere.

Travetz said both Leva and Mararos have prepared well and are looking forward to compete at the games.

Sere is traveling as Chef De Mission for the first time. She said the small team has worked very hard. Athletes had to travel around the country for training purposes. Sere was happy to say that both athletes are doing well both in health and physio.

Leva and Mararos say are excited and cannot wait to get out there and do their best against some the world’s best.

Each is competing in Javelin events.