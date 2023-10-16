Olam game time in doubt

Holbrook said Olam is nursing an injury and is likely to sit out the remainder of the Pacific championship campaign. However, the boys from England are expected to be available for the match against Fiji Bati on October 29.

Holbrook said, “I’d love Justin to be playing as he wants to play but at the moment he's doing his rehab down in Melbourne when he picked up the injury in his last game.”

He said, “We named him in the squad but we gonna wait and see. We have the week off so if he recovers in time, he’ll play against Fiji but if he hasn’t, he won’t be here to play, but I’d love to have him in the side.”

Since bursting onto the international scene, Olam has been a mainstay for the national team barely missing a Kumuls camp. However, he is now in rehab in Melbourne and in doubt of making the Kumuls camp.

Across the border to the other side of the world, the boys playing in England in the likes of: Edwin Ipape, Keven Apo, Rhyse Martin, and Wellington Albert; are expected to join the Kumuls camp for the match against Fiji.

Kumuls coach is expecting full squad ready for the match against Fiji.