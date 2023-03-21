OFC Champions League date confirmed

The draw will take place at 1pm NZT at the OFC Home of Football – Te Kahu o Kiwa in Auckland, New Zealand.

OFC Competitions Director Chris Kemp will conduct proceedings.

There is no seeding system for this edition of the OFC Champions League so teams will be drawn from a single pot and will be drawn into two groups of four, Group A and Group B with matches to be played in Port Vila and Luganville.

Teams drawn from the pot will be allocated to groups sequentially, the first team drawn going into Group A, the second into Group B, third into Group A, and so on, until the pot is empty, and all eight teams have been drawn.

Following the conclusion of the OFC Champions League National Playoffs on Saturday 18 March, the eight teams participating in the May 14-27 tournament have now been confirmed.

New Zealand’s Auckland City FC join Fiji’s Suva FC, Papua New Guinea’s Hekari United, Solomon Islands’ Solomon Warriors, Tahiti’s AS Pirae, New Caledonia’s Tiga Sport and Vanuatu’s Ifira Black Bird.

Lupe Ole Soaga from Samoa complete the line-up, after their victory in the OFC Champions League 2023 Qualifying Stage.