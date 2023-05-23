Oceania coaches enhance skills

Papua New Guinea’s Jennifer Maroroa being one of the notable attendees.

Aligned with the FIBA Global Strategy, the Marty Handson Scholarship Program aims to strengthen national federations by bolstering grassroots initiatives and facilitating coaching development across the region.

Jennifer Maroroa, the coach for the Papua New Guinea U17 Women's team, emphasized the significance of effective communication and understanding cultural dynamics in leadership roles.

Reflecting on the session, Maroroa expressed her improved comprehension of the qualities of a great leader and identified specific traits she intends to cultivate to enhance her coaching capabilities.

"My participation in this session has provided me with a better understanding of what it takes to be an exceptional coach," Maroroa remarked. "I now realize the importance of refining my coaching philosophy and aligning it with a clear vision and strategy that my team can readily embrace."

Enthusiastic participants hailing from Fiji, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tahiti, and Tonga actively engaged in the session, which delved into the realms of leadership and mindset.

Nathan Cooper-Brown, a respected figure in Australian basketball as the current Head Coach for the Australian U17 Men's team, expressed his privilege in being able to share his experiences and knowledge with emerging coaches from Oceania through this program.

"The session served as a powerful reminder of the global nature of basketball," Cooper-Brown enthused. "It was truly an honor to exchange insights and engage with coaches from various corners of Oceania who exhibit immense passion for athlete development and the growth of the game."

Drawing from his extensive background as a player and coach across multiple levels, Cooper-Brown guided the coaches through an exploration of leadership attributes, emphasizing the significance of authenticity.

"I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to play and coach at various levels, benefiting from the wisdom of remarkable individuals," he shared. "Passing on their knowledge and experiences is an incredibly fulfilling aspect of my role. I thoroughly enjoyed discussing the journey of discovering one's purpose, embracing authenticity, and leading through connection and care with the scholarship coaches."

The Marty Handson Scholarship Program, a comprehensive three-month initiative executed in collaboration with Basketball Victoria, is geared towards preparing coaches and enhancing their skills in preparation for upcoming events in Oceania, including the FIBA Oceania U17 Championship and Pacific Games.