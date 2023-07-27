New Britain Golf Open a success

Held at the Ralum Country Club in Kokopo from 21-23 July, this major regional sporting event attracted 100 amateur and professional golfers from throughout Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Winning the A Grade 3 Day Gross and ENBO Men’s champion is Winchton Yakapus (pictured).

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd managing director, Wapu Sonkk said KPHL is happy to contribute to making this annual event a success.

“Kumul Petroleum supports a number of sporting codes including golf and our small contribution to this particular event is in line with our underlying rationale that sport is an ideal way to bring people together to work and play in a disciplined manner.”

Sonk added, ”Our company is no stranger to East New Britain Province, which has in past years been the recipient of a number of our community investment programs, particularly in the health and law and order sectors.

Apart from supporting the sport, last year KPHL was able to provide Nonga Base Hospital with K500,000 of equipment for their emergency wing as part of the company’s wider support of health infrastructure in the country.

KPHL also donated three fully kitted police vehicles to the East New Britain provincial administration to assist them strengthen law and order in the province.

Sonk concluded: ”Kumul Petroleum, as the national petroleum and energy company, stands ready to support worthy community initiatives from organisations such as the New Britain Open.”