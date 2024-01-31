National Youth Soccer invitation

PNGFA General Secretary and CEO, Gordon Manub said the EOI is open to all PNGFA associate members and full members.

The inaugural NYSL season last year was a great success with Northern Teens declared as the first champion of the youth competition.

President of the PNG Football Association, John Kapi Natto, who endorsed General Secretary Gordon Manub’s drive for the Under 17 competition, said he expects great improvement from last year, especially the removing overage players.



“We have a lot of complaints from last year that a lot of players were overaged players,” Kapi Natto said.

“We want to tighten up this area to ensure the young players enjoy football instead of being intimidated by older opponents.”

Kapi Natto stressed the strict criteria is fielding Under 17 teams which include presentation of birth certificates before they can register with their respective teams or clubs.

The Under 17 boys will play under the National Youth Soccer League competition.

The youth competition has become quite popular since it kicked off last year in the Northern and Southern conference.

The PNGFA Secretariat hinted that the competition may branch out to the Highlands and New Guinea Islands conferences this year.