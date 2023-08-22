Mioks book first spot

Booking the first grand final spot after overcoming a strong challenge from Lae Snax Tigers on Sunday, has again reaffirmed their determination to go one better, after falling short to Lahanis in 2018.

After a scoreless but frustrating first half for both teams, Mioks had points in them but squandered their chances. While the Tigers had their work cut out for them, somehow held their line well to repel the Mioks' onslaught for a scoreless first half.

At the resumption of play in the 2nd half, it was Tigers ace number one Sanny Wabo who would put Tigers first on the board with a daft kick to the Mioks' left pocket for young winger Dickson Otto to score to make it 4-0 against the Tigers.

Mioks got their attacking game back on track to work their way back into Tigers' half before their deceptive number 6 Garry James came up with a trick play to fool the Tigers defence to make it 4-all.

The defence started to become so paramount while points were hard to come by as the match went into the 15 minutes.

Tigers' ill-discipline right at the death was the breaking point for the tight contest, giving Mioks a much-needed 2 points buffer and the gold pass to the big dance on September 3.

Mioks enforcer and veteran Supa Kokote was rewarded with the man of the match award for his tireless effort.