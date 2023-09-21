League fans urged to behave

For the first time in the history of the Prime Minister’s XIII concept, there will be 12 teams participating in six matches over two days, Saturday and Sunday at the Santos National Football stadium.

Amidst all the hype and excitement in anticipation for this weekend’s PM’s 13 rugby league extravaganza, security in the nation’s capital has been stepped up to ensure the welfare and safety of both visiting teams and our national teams, match officials and city residents at large.

At a special combined media conference yesterday, Paul Joseph, representing the PNG Rugby Football League and Inspector Silva Sika, NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, both gave a brief outline of the special police operation, which starts today and will continue throughout the weekend until the teams depart on Monday. Joseph highlighted PNGRFL’s request for security assistance throughout this period, which is paramount, including escorts to their hotel, the captain’s run and other community engagements. Joseph said the Australians will visit the Bomana war cemetery on Friday morning and NRL League Bilong Laif program at the NFS with a planned fan engagement.

Met Supt Sika assured the PNGRFL and stakeholders that it’s their core business to make sure the safety and protection of our visitors and guests is catered for and guaranteed. He has urged city residents again, to be on their best behavior.

He’s also appealing to the public to be vigilant as a lot of opportunists would be out and about and could take advantage of the situation. These opportunists have also been warned to refrain from causing problems on game day or they will face the full force of the law.