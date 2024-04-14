Lahanis hopeful for next outing

Lahanis captain, Charlie Buka made this comment following their 16-22 defeat on Saturday at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

At the end of a successful season for any franchise club, players often join other clubs and the Lahanis was no different. The franchise lost several players to rival clubs along with the head coach.

Gonzela Urakusie returns to the coaching role with lots of new faces to put on track, replacing the departing ones which makes the road to a winning season a bit difficult for the team, however, this remains a challenge. Urakusie has a huge task ahead.

Backing Urakusie is veteran Lahani and team captain, Charlie Buka who is confident they can still make the final and give another crack at the new coveted Digicel ExxonMobil Cup.

Buka said: “This year (2024) we are positive. Plenty of new faces joined the team and we look forward to playing through knockout and eventually making the grand final again.”

While the skipper is positive about what the young crop of players can achieve, coach Urakusie has accepted defeat, however, was not happy with the referee. He believes some calls in the match went against them.

“We accept the result on the field. What let us down is our own mistakes and also we were upset with some of the referee’s decisions.”

“Despite the loss, I commend them for their ‘neneve’ spirit. They worked hard…the effort area in the defence was great. We put our hearts out,” said Urakusie.

The defeat has sunk in for the Lahanis, and they vow to put up a good fight for a win in round two.