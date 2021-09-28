Lae City Authority Backs Sports Clubs

Member for Lae and Chairman of Lae City Authority, John Rosso said as the local MP, he is always a proud man seeing both teams getting into the field of play and always finishing off in the top five every season.

The Authority boosted the clubs when presenting K100,000 yesterday in Lae. Each club will receive K50,000 to support their campaign for next season.

Rosso acknowledged the support of the Chow family and Lae Biscuit Company that put a lot of money into supporting the two clubs.

He said: “The sponsors and the players carry the face of Lae City, so it’s only right that as the government of Lae, the City Authority sees fit to continue backing the Lae Biscuit Company’s endeavours to promote sports.

Lae Biscuit Company Group Manager, John Chow said it has been a challenge staying on top of respective competitions as well with the COVID-19, but have been able to manage well working towards an end picture that promotes sports at the highest level.

“It’s the teams that are making the most out of the support that the franchise owner provides and both sides are always working hand in hand for the same results,” Chow added.