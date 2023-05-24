Komara Kids Soccer Development Academy

The program has attracted 150 children throughout the city in the first of four-parts training series.

This program will allow for children to have early exposure to football. And the targeted rages for children is 6 to 8 years old. Giving children exposure to Football at this age is crucial because once they reach the age of 14 - 16, they will have enough experience and clear knowledge about the sport.

Programs like this is very important for the code of Soccer in the country. It provides the code with next generation of players. Such programs groom next lot of players on the production line of Football. But sadly, just very handful take initiative to put up programs like this.

Tokaravu Digi said "Everyone in the PNG Football fraternity knows about the none existent of Football pathway system. But no one addresses it practically."

This Kids Football Development Academy program not only targets on field success for but also provides and an avenue for off field benefits. The program tries to teach children to become good citizens of the country as they embrace Football growing up.

Digi said with this program, we set the right foundation for our children to be genuine young men and women in our communities especially given the social and technological challenges our youth face today.

Tokaravu thanked the Gulf Provincial Government for the financial assistance in this program. She said she hopes the team can get support from necessary authorities and likeminded individuals who wants to promote peaceful society through Football.

This program started last Saturday as first of four parts in a cycle. Part one cycle one will run for four weekends.

The Kids Football Development Academy Program is held at the sir John Guys Stadium on Saturdays. Registration for part two of the cycle will commence once part one is completed.