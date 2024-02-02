Koi draws inspiration from former players

After making a transition from rugby union to rugby league in 2020, young Koi played at the semi-professional level with Muruks and Vipers before joining up with the Gurias in the season 2023. Koi’s move to rugby league was inspired by his childhood idols, Glen Nami and Nigel Hukula from the Lahanis.

He said he used to idolize former Goroka Lahanis legends when growing up. They inspired him to take up rugby league.

The robust 20-year-old Koi who bears a resemblance to any typical Western Highland rugby league prop is athletic and raw but is yet to unleash his full potential given he’s only played three seasons at the Digicel Exxon Mobile Cup after coming across from rugby union in 2020 at 17 years of age.

Koi said since joining the Hunters camp, he’s fully embraced and enjoyed preseason workouts but to make block two of the program is a testament to his work ethic and where he wants to go.

Koi said having former Hunters in Enock Maki and Wartovo Puara Jnr (Watts) on the block is a real boost as they can share and impart a lot of valuable knowledge and experience about the game, especially playing both at the QRL cup and the national level Kumuls.

Making the Hunters squad is one thing but to make the final cut is Koi’s ultimate goal at the minute.