Kimbe Cutters unveil talent search

The trials kicked off with a Rugby Nines tournament at the Hoskins government station, featuring 12 teams from the Nakanai district.

Teams battled fiercely, concluding the games in the afternoon, as the Cutters aim to identify promising players from rural areas for the upcoming Digicel ExxonMobil Cup competition.

Cutters team manager, Lucas Samak disclosed that the trials have commenced in Nakanai and will extend to Kimbe, incorporating teams from various parts of the province.

The journey continues with the next tournament scheduled for the 19th and 20th of January, where four teams selected from the Nakanai trials will clash with others from within the province.

Looking ahead, the Cutters also plan to field a team in the National Gaming Control Board Ipatas Cup, strategically preparing for the 2024 PNG NRL season.

Acknowledging vital support, Samak expressed gratitude to Member for Talasea, Freddie Kumai, and Minister for Oil Palm and Member for Nakanai, Francis Maneke for supporting the trials through cash and kind contributions. Kumai contributed K7,000 in cash and K2,000 worth of rations, while Minister Maneke offered K500 each and rations to the 12 participating teams.

Additionally, Maneke presented K5000 cash to the tournament organizers, emphasizing the community's effort in nurturing local rugby talent.