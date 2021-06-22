Kick Boxer Needs Help

His weight category varying between 60kg and 86kg.

Samson who was invited in March this year could not make it due to financial constraints and COVID-19 restrictions on international travel.

After missing two international bouts, ‘Desert Storm’ is currently training to attend later matches towards September and November.

Samson who has been going back and forth to Australia in the last two years to represent PNG says he is determined to attend fights but based on Covid19 restrictions and financial constraints has made it difficult for him to participate in international tournaments.

“It’s been really difficult for as an elite athletes, following Covid19, things are not as easy as it was like before. I am trying my best to train and when you know that facilities are a problem as well it is very challenging. The other difficulty I am facing is having to secure financial sponsorship,” Nelson said.

Martin Liri, whom Samson is now training under, says after numerous meetings and getting to know the athlete better, Samson has the potential to support any brand if companies are willing to come on board and support him.

“After talking with Nelson since he approached me, I was happy to help him. I am appealing to sponsors out there that yes Nelson is ready to promote your brands and that we would appreciate your help. The biggest challenge is to find sponsors to help him financially so that he can get down to Sydney and attend his matches,” Liri said.

Samson said, “I am ready, although I am not able to attend my bout in May or July this year I will continue to train and prepare myself for later bouts in September and November.”

He’s had invites to fight in Queensland and New South Wales.