Kapuls learn from defeat

This was the message from PNG Kapuls Coach, Harrision Kamake when arriving back in the country on Sunday 25th June. He said the men’s national football team that went for the trials are a very young side and will only going to get better with exposure.

The Kamake and the officials took the friendly matches against Singapore and Malaysia as the opportunity to expose the young players at the international scene.

Having the taste of international matches will be a handy experience for the team, as they prepare for the Pacific Games in November in the Solomon Islands.

Coach Kamake said the scoreline shouldn't be the issue.

“Yes, of course, losing by such margin in an international match doesn't look good. But, what is so important is that young players getting experience playing best teams in other Confederations.

Coach Kamake said the boys have learned a thing or two from their defeat.

“They were different set of teams and they played different brand of football than the Kapul, which shows their level of competiveness,” he said.

“Having the opportunity to go up against such top teams in the other Confederation will put the Kapuls in the good position to make self-assessment as to where the team is in terms of Football. Because the Competition in Oceania Confederation is pretty different from theirs.”

When highlighting some of the areas in which PNG Kapuls fell short, Coach Kamale mentioned that mental toughness was one of the things that the team will work on. Because players seemed to lose focus and concentration when they are under scoreboard pressure.

Kamake said; “The coaching team is accepting the critics. The game is great because of the fans and it is good they raised concern as the Kapuls is the national team.”

PNG Kapuls are hoping to put their best foot forward in the next international fixture and make the country proud, as they take these two matches as lessons.