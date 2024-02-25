KAPINIAS RULED OUT FOR THE SEASON

Epel has rejoined the Hunters camp since arriving back from Brisbane on Thursday while he continues his second week of rehab process under PNG Hunters rehab trainer.

Epel is in good spirits saying the surgery went well and thanked the Dolphins club for providing all the necessary assistance to make sure his wellbeing was being taken care of. He said the focus at the moment is getting blood circulation and some mobility back to his knee with light exercises and physiotherapy.

Though shattered by his season-ending knee injury, Epel is determined to get through the healing and recovery process as priority number one.

At the weekly Hunters media interview, Hunters Coach Paul Aiton confirmed Epel’s return saying he remains with the team while he progresses with his rehabilitation.