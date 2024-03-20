Isou Embracing Tough Season

While it’s back to the drawing board for returning head coach, Roger Laka so much has happened behind the scenes with a big off-season talent identification program that covered the main districts of Gulf Province and the Moresby suburbs from November to December last year.

The identification process concluded with several organized trial matches in early January this year to set their preseason program in motion.

With the club’s new strategy it can invest in developing new talent and provide them with the right training environment, facility and expertise where they can develop new skills at an early age.

With the final squad about to be announced in the coming days, Coach Laka is excited about the enthusiasm and commitment he’s seen from the squad over the past two months especially some of the exciting new talent that they brought onboard.

Laka with a strong support staff around him is keen on developing the next generation of players with Gulf heritage as a building block for the club moving forward. While the club retains some percentage of its experience from last year, Laka believes they are building a strong foundation that can sustain the club in years to come.

Laka said from their last trial match against Dabaris they have been working through effort areas that are crucial in real game situations and now looking ahead for their final trial against the Hunters Academy side on Sunday at the NFS Oval 2. Before they finalize their 30-man squad.

Isou will meet Mt.Hagen Eagles in the opening round of the 2024 Digicel ExxonMobil Cup season on April 14 in Port Moresby.