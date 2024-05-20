Huon Gulf to deploy team to flooded area

Houses and schools were submerged by the early hours of Saturday (May 18th) morning after a heavy downpour that started the previous night.

Food gardens and water sources are underwater while those affected have moved to higher ground.

Huon Gulf District Administrator, Andrew Namuesh, said their team should be on ground by this afternoon to assess the extent of the damages after the Waria River overflooded.

“After the assessment then we can see what items the people need,” Namuesh told this newsroom.

“We will evacuate all public servants from schools and health centres there to Morobe Station and then from Morobe Station to Lae.”

The Huon Gulf team is currently negotiating with Manolos Aviation in the hopes of securing a flight to the disaster-stricken area.

After the team is dispatched, a special report will be compiled to inform the district and stakeholders on the extent of damages, the number of displaced families and casualties.

Namuesh said the district currently has reports from councillors but they will need to verify the circumstances themselves.

Meantime, the Huon Gulf DDA is waiting for a response from the Morobe Disaster Centre.