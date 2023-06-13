Investing in AFL junior development

Former players from the Gordons Kokokfas AFL club who have had an array of exposure at various levels of the code are banking on their experience and passion to develop the next AFL stars of tomorrow.

Led by former PNG Flames player Valerie Mai, the club has introduced a development team into the NCD Schools NiuKick competition. Mai heads the development team with the assistance of Hapeo Bobogi that looks after the U13 and 15 boys and the U15 girls teams.

Speaking over the weekend, Mai said having such an example of Gold Coast Suns player Hewago “Ace” Oea as a former player, has had so much impact on their decision to initiate a development program.

“We use Ace as our example whenever we talk to our juniors. If he can do it, then anyone can,” Mai said.

Ace who was in the country over the weekend, said there is talent in Gordons.

“Having had to leave my family and travel to Australia at a very young age was difficult initially.

“But as the days went on, I began get used to it and now all I want to is to give back to the club,” Oea said.

He said scoring a goal on his debut with the Suns was a celebration of all the years of hard work, commitment and sacrifice he had undergone.

“When I scored that goal, all the memories came flooding into my mind. I thought back to my family back home and everyone who had been there for me – it was a celebration of everything that led to that moment,” Oea enthused.

Ace spent the weekend assisting with the training of the development team before watching them play on Saturday.

All their divisions won their matches. Oea returned to Australia on Sunday but said, whenever he has the opportunity, he will always return to help with the junior development in PNG.

“My advise to the young kids in PNG is to be always consistent in their plans. Think about life after sports. You can enjoy playing sports now but when you reach a certain time where you cannot play anymore, you have to find a means to support yourself.”

Meanwhile Mai said the team is currently seeking sponsors to assist in the delivery of their plans.

“The club has so much impact in our youths in the suburb. People talk about Gordons being a dangerous place that is why we are using sports as a tool to instill discipline and curb crime in our suburb.”

Mai hopes they can get some form of support as the sport of AFL is changing lives in their community.