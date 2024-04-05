Ilake wins national title

Wally Ilake, representing Royal Port Moresby Gold Club was crowned the PNG National Amateur Golf Championship winner following a stunning display at the course in the four-day event, 29 March to 1st April.

Ilake claimed the title in A-grade division, outmuscling almost 50 all-rounder contestants who flew in from other member-association clubs such as Mosa in Kimbe (WNB), Ramu (Madang), Bulolo (Morobe), Eastern Highlands and hosts Mt. Hagen.

The rookie golfer’s walk to fame was not an easy one. He faced many uphill battles in the four-day event against other top-local golfers - PNG representative and former national title holder Gedion Tikili, reigning PM's Golf Challenge champion Olik Waiya, 2015 Pacific Games Gold-medalist Soti Dinki, ex-country representative Simon Waiya and strongman Sammy Bob.

The Goroka lad was impressive and kept his head above water since the tournament started on Friday 29 March until he got the job done on 01 April in the final and 18th hole by outlasting other two Mt. Hagen based golfers.

After a successful run home, the young golfer thanked his sponsor, Port Moresby Golf Club, the event organizing committee and other golfers who participated in the championship.

Ilake said, "I'm so proud of myself to get this title under my belts My trip to Mt. Hagen would not be possible without the kind support of my major sponsor and also those who were behind me pushing for this.

"Credit to other top-golfers who gave me this challenge, and thanks to major sponsor Giru Construction and Togoba Kofi and I'm looking forward to defend it when the time comes."

PNG Golf association president Ian Hodge commended the participants, from the juniors to the seniors, A-grade, B-grade, C-grade and women. Hodge confirmed that the next series will be hosted in Lae, Morobe province next April 2025.

The 2024 PNG National Amateur Golf Championship was sponsored by Giru and Togoba Kofi Limited.