Hunters Squad Trimmed

From the initial 40-man squad, 30 players are returning to camp this weekend before preseason training resumes, while 10 have been released back to their respective clubs.

From 48 players named in the original train-on squad, nine were invited with own logistics and accommodation between November and December 2022, however eight players did not complete their stint for various reasons.

From the returning 30 players, the squad would be further trimmed down to 25 before their round-one clash against new comers Western Clydesdales at the Clive Berghofer stadium in Toowoomba on March 12.

A good number of returning Hunters from last year are in contention to retain their spots including, Benji Kot, Brandon Nima, Emmanuel Waine, Francis Kembis, Ila Alu, Jamie Mavoko, Junior Rop, Judah Rimbu, Liam Joseph, Matthew Jesse, Roderick Tai, Wartovo Puara Jr, Solo Wane, Sherwin Tanabi, Wesa Tenza and Epel Kapinias from Wynnum.

Prior to the Christmas –New Year break, Hunters Coach Stanley Tepend gave a brief outline on the final make up of the squad for 2023 and what his plans will entail, to keep those players who did not make the final cut under his radar.

Tepend explained, part of their preseason plan will include inviting a Brisbane-based team up to Port Moresby for a trial match in February; as well as from one or two hit-outs against Digicel Cup teams before the season opener.