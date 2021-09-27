Hunters Released From Quarantine

Players that were released where those who were in quarantine for a week at the Gateway Hotel in Port Moresby.

Other are still in quarantine for a few more days and those players from outside centres will be sent back to their home provinces once quarantine is up.

Hunters Club Commercial Manager, Allan Moramoro said it was good to see the players reunited with their families after months of being away from home.

“This time now is about the players going back home and connecting with their families. They have worked hard, played hard and now it’s time for them to spend quality time with their girlfriends, wives and children and see their mates,” said Moramoro.

He said it is off-season for the players but nothing is stopping them from playing footy in various competitions in NCD and around the country.

“As far as their fitness level is concerned, keeping fit all times is priority and it will only get them ready for the next season. We are looking forward to seeing the boys for the pre-season.”

The team will back early next year in preparations for the 2022 Queensland Intrust Super Cup season.