Hunters, Dolphins pre-season training deal remains

This will give the players exposure to top-level coaching and training that will help elevate the performance of the teams in the 2023 campaign.

Barker made this known recently during the unveiling of the SP PNG Hunters Squad for 2024 preseason as well as naming the Coach of the Team, Paul Aiton at the Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby.

While expressing his gratitude for the Dolphins Club in the NRL for giving the SP PNG Hunters players the opportunity to have their preseason training with the franchise, the PNG Hunters CEO highlighted that the program would continue.

Barker refused to confirm that it is an avenue to sell players to football clubs in the NRL but agreed that this would benefit the players greatly as the footballers get exposure at NRL-level preseason training and give their best performance in the Hunters colours.

Scott Barker said: “Players getting exposed to NRL Coaching and Training methods and then they come back lift the standard of our squad. This is what we are trying to do exposing more of our young boys to that next level and they bring back.”

The SP PNG Hunters CEO further said the PNG Franchise has not had dialogue with other NRL clubs but it is something they would definitely look into.

This program has had a great impact on the Hunters players with Emanuel Waine and Roderick Tai featured in the 2022 Rugby League World Cup in England while Judah Rimbu and Morea Morea Junior don the PNG Kumuls colors as well.

SP PNG Hunters players part of the Dolphins 2023 preseason include; Roderick Tai, Sherwin Tanabi, Morea Morea Junior, Emmanuel Waine and Judah Rimbu. The 2024 players to join the Dolphins in the preseason is yet to be announced.